CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Compass Group UK & Ireland, has announced the appointment of Chris Garside as managing director with effect from 1st October 2017.

Currently MD for ESS and Chartwells, Chris (pictured) replaces Dennis Hogan who will return to the USA to take on the role of CEO of Foodbuy. Dominic Blakemore, Deputy CEO for Compass Group PLC, said: ‘I’m delighted that Chris will be leading our UK & Ireland team onto the next stage of its journey and I’d like to congratulate Chris, Dennis and Richard on their new appointments.’

