CIS Excellence Awards supporting sponsor Compass Group UK & Ireland is celebrating after six of its divisions were recognised at the annual RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2017.

Lauded for its approach to the management of occupational health and safety in the annual scheme run by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, the UK’s largest food and support services firm was recognised for its achievements during a ceremony at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel earlier this month.

Compass’s Healthcare sector and ESS Defence and Government Services both achieved a ‘Commended’ award for delivering outstanding performance in health and safety within the hotel and catering industry. Meanwhile, Chartwells, Levy Restaurants UK, VSG and Instore were all successful in securing gold awards during the ceremony.

The award scheme, now in its 61st year, is open to businesses and organisations of all types and sizes from across the UK and overseas, considers entrants’ overarching occupational health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Andy May, HSE Director at Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: ‘We are honoured that six of our divisions have been recognised by RoSPA this year alone.

‘These award highlight the dedication of our teams as well as our approach to workforce safety in ensuring we always maintain a safe environment for all of our colleagues, clients and customers.’

Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of awards and events, added: ‘The RoSPA Awards are held in high regard around the world, and winning one demonstrates an organisation’s commitment to maintaining an excellent health and safety record. Achieving the standard required is no mean feat.’

www.compass-group.co.uk

www.rospa.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com