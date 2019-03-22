Compass Group UK & Ireland Celebrates as Scottish Colleagues Celebrate 22 Wins at ScotHot 2019
Compass Group UK & Ireland is celebrating the amazing achievements of its chefs, who between them won 22 medals over the two-day Scottish Culinary Championships at ScotHot 2019 last week.
Held in Glasgow, the biennial competition showcases the finest talent from across the country, allowing chefs to demonstrate their skills in both culinary arts and live theatre.
More than 20 chefs from across Compass in Scotland came together to showcase their talents and skills, providing an insight into the exceptional standards and quality of food served daily across the business. Between them the chefs scooped 22 awards including seven best in class awards, six gold medals, five silver, nine bronze and two merits, making this year’s championships was one of the most successful in recent years.
Compass Scotland’s Graham Singer, Culinary Director, Graham Singer, said: It’s very rewarding to see so many of our chefs taking part and even greater to see us take home such a big haul of medals over the two days. I’m very proud of the whole team and think our success is a huge testament to the talent we have here at Compass in Scotland.’
The Full List of by Compass in Scotland’s Scottish Culinary Championship Award Wins
|Class
|Competitor
|Award
|Business Area
|Works in Sugar
|Jodi McMahon
|Silver
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Menu of the Day
|Richard Neish
|Silver – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Robert Flannigan
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Marton Sebok
|Silver
|Eurest
|Works in Chocolate
|Graham Singer
|Gold – Best in Class
|Compass Scotland
|Floral Sugar Craft
|Andy Pirrie
|Gold
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Stephen Benn
|Gold – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Works in Chocolate
|Stephen Benn
|Silver – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Chris Macleod
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Richard Neish
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Ray Foulds
|Bronze
|Eurest
|Gert llanja
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Works in Fat
|Gert llanja
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Barry Fleming
|Gold – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|5-Course Fine-Dining
|James Mullen
|Silver – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Works in Chocolate
|Amber Newlands
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Open Lamb Challenge
|Lee Souter
|Merit
|Eurest
|Gordon McKenzie
|Merit
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Street Food 2-Person Team Open
|Lee Souter
|Bronze
|Eurest
|Gert Llanja
|Bronze
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Menu of the Day Junior
|Jodi McMahon
|Gold – Best in Class
|ESS Offshore & Remote
|Table of Honour
|Stephen Ben
|Gold
|ESS Offshore & Remote
