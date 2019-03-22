Catering Scotland

Compass Group UK & Ireland Celebrates as Scottish Colleagues Celebrate 22 Wins at ScotHot 2019

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Compass Group UK & Ireland Celebrates as Scottish Colleagues Celebrate 22 Wins at ScotHot 2019

Compass Group UK & Ireland Celebrates as Scottish Colleagues Celebrate 22 Wins at ScotHot 2019
March 22
15:49 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Compass Group UK & Ireland is celebrating the amazing achievements of its chefs, who between them won 22 medals over the two-day Scottish Culinary Championships at ScotHot 2019 last week.

Held in Glasgow, the biennial competition showcases the finest talent from across the country, allowing chefs to demonstrate their skills in both culinary arts and live theatre.

Best in Class: Barry Fleming’s Works in Fat

More than 20 chefs from across Compass in Scotland came together to showcase their talents and skills, providing an insight into the exceptional standards and quality of food served daily across the business. Between them the chefs scooped 22 awards including seven best in class awards, six gold medals, five silver, nine bronze and two merits, making this year’s championships was one of the most successful in recent years.

Compass Scotland’s Graham Singer, Culinary Director, Graham Singer, said: It’s very rewarding to see so many of our chefs taking part and even greater to see us take home such a big haul of medals over the two days. I’m very proud of the whole team and think our success is a huge testament to the talent we have here at Compass in Scotland.’

The Full List of by Compass in Scotland’s Scottish Culinary Championship Award Wins

Class Competitor Award Business Area
Works in Sugar Jodi McMahon Silver ESS Offshore & Remote
Menu of the Day Richard Neish Silver – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
Robert Flannigan Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Marton Sebok Silver Eurest
Works in Chocolate Graham Singer Gold – Best in Class Compass Scotland
Floral Sugar Craft Andy Pirrie Gold ESS Offshore & Remote
Stephen Benn Gold – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
Works in Chocolate Stephen Benn Silver – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
Chris Macleod Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Richard Neish Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Ray Foulds Bronze Eurest
Gert llanja Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Works in Fat Gert llanja Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Barry Fleming Gold – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
5-Course Fine-Dining James Mullen Silver – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
Works in Chocolate Amber Newlands Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Open Lamb Challenge Lee Souter Merit Eurest
Gordon McKenzie Merit ESS Offshore & Remote
Street Food 2-Person Team Open Lee Souter Bronze Eurest
Gert Llanja Bronze ESS Offshore & Remote
Menu of the Day Junior Jodi McMahon Gold – Best in Class ESS Offshore & Remote
Table of Honour Stephen Ben Gold ESS Offshore & Remote

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags
contact catering scotlandContract Caterers ScotlandscotHot 2019scottish culinary championships
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.