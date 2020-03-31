Catering Scotland

Compass Group UK & Ireland Recognises Frontline Employees During Coronavirus Crisis

March 31
12:40 2020
Compass Group, the UK’s largest food and support services company, has announced new measures to support its communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Managing Director for UK and Ireland, Robin Mills, said: ‘Our colleagues are playing an invaluable role in the effort against Coronavirus in NHS hospitals. Across the UK, our employees are ensuring that NHS patients and staff are fed and that their wards are kept clean. We are proud of how quickly they have responded to the shutdown  want to thank them for the dedication they are showing in unprecedented circumstances. As a business we are doing everything we can to support the national effort.’

According to Mr Mills, elsewhere in the business, employees are helping in supermarkets and the company’s supply chain is being redirected to provide essential provisions for frontline workers.

‘We are also donating cash and in kind to provide food in our communities.’

Key actions include:

Recognising frontline workforce

  • Awarding additional pay and bonuses ranging from 8% to 17% to all employees who are supporting the NHS
  • Providing 10,000 free food boxes through Foodbuy, Compass UK’s procurement business, for collection by frontline employees

Nutrition for the most vulnerable

  • Donating £500,000-worth of food to the Fareshare charity and ensuring any surplus continues to support food banks and other charity and providers

Supporting the national crisis effort

  • Redeploying thousands of Compass team members into hospitals, care homes and onto the shop floors of national retailers
  • Creating new cook-along YouTube content for people staying at home, with regular shows for primary, secondary and adult audiences, and weekly shows with CBBC celebrity Chef and MBE Allegra McEvedy

www.compass-group.co.uk

