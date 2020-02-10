Founded over seven decades ago and nowadays employing around 5,000 people across hundreds of sites, Compass in Scotland operates in leisure, hospitality, education, offshore workplace and sport. Delivering a high quality service to clients and customers and making consistent strides as industry leaders in key areas such as sustainability – the Compass family has had a year filled with various outstanding award nominations and major wins.

Nick Haynes reflects on 12 months of sustained success for Compass in Scotland…

The RoSPA Order of Distinction

Working to ensure the safety of our employees, suppliers, customers and the local communities in which we work, our ESS Offshore Division was awarded a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Order of Distinction for the third time, having achieved a minimum of 15 consecutive gold awards. In fact, the company attained 17 consecutive such awards – a staggering achievement.

Compass Chef of the Year

Celebrating its 20th year, the annual Compass Chef of the Year competition took place in October at the Restaurant Show in Olympia, London. Chris Macleod, executive chef at ESS Scotland (pictured above and left), won Senior Chef of the Year after competing against nine other chefs as they prepared and cooked four courses in two hours. Having started at ESS Offshore and Remote as senior chef de partie, Chris has spent more than seven years in the business and now provides support for onshore contracts in the Aberdeen area.

‘I’ve competed in the senior chef competition on two previous occasions and to finally win on the third attempt means the world to me. I worked hard to create a menu that was inspiring and met the brief from the judges, while also considering our local suppliers and provenance.’

Following his win, Chris took to South Lanarkshire College, East Kilbride, to present his award-winning menu for dinner, where students were given the opportunity to support him in preparing the menu.

ScotHot 2019

Meanwhile, in March last year, Compass attended ScotHot 2019. As Scotland’s premier showcase for food, drink, hospitality and tourism sectors, the two-day event at the SEC Glasgow showcases the finest talent from across the country. Over 20 chefs from Compass in Scotland took part and between them collected 22 medals in total from the Scottish Culinary Championships.

Compass Scotland’s culinary director, Graham Singer, said of the achievement: ‘It was very rewarding to see us take home such an impressive haul of medals over the two days. I’m proud of the whole team and I believe our success is testament to the talent we have here at Compass in Scotland.’

Aberdeen International Airport Awarded the Aberdeen City Tourism Award

Eurest’s Northern Lights Lounge in Aberdeen Airport enjoyed its own success last year, winning the Working Together with Tourism category at the Aberdeen City Tourism Awards, shortly after also receiving a highly commended certificate in the Food Tourism category at the CIS Excellence Awards.

Welcoming over 250,000 visitors since opening in 2017 as part of the airport’s ongoing transformation project, the Northern Lights Lounge recruits local suppliers from the north-east to play a key role in menu development and construction.

As a result of this success, the team has also been nominated for a Scottish Thistle Award within the same category.

Local Supplier Partnerships

Rounding off the year, ESS Offshore and Remote hosted an event dedicated to highlighting the fantastic local suppliers of Aberdeenshire, whose products have been incorporated in menus for both on- and offshore workers. ‘Our region has an abundance of excellent local produce which helps us to form our sustainable and balanced menus,’ said Ronnie Kelman, Business Director, ESS Offshore and Remote: ‘I’m delighted we had the opportunity to showcase some of our suppliers to our client at Premier Oil.’

So after a successful, award-laden 2019, what’s in store for this year and beyond? Well, we anticipate 2020 as being a year full of new ventures for Compass in Scotland as we continue to strengthen ongoing partnerships and forming new ones. As always, I’d like to thank all our colleagues who consistently demonstrate unparalleled enthusiasm and commitment to their work.

Nick Haynes is Business Director for Eurest, Compass Group UK & Ireland.

