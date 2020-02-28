With less than one week to go, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 2020 is set to deliver an all-encompassing event, uncovering the latest trends, showcasing the latest product innovations and hosting the industry’s top speakers.

With over 600 exhibitors and a broad schedule of presentations, talks, panel discussions and cooking demonstrations from industry pioneers and the UK’s top chefs, the line-up includes some of the industry’s leading restaurateurs, hoteliers, caterers and designers.

Features and highlights this year include:

Sustainable Hospitality 2020: Food Made Good with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) will take place on Wednesday 4th March. Introduced by Raymond Blanc, the SRA and WRAP UK will host educational sessions on how to increase local sourcing, improve plant-based menu offerings, tackle food waste, improve recycling rates and reduce unnecessary plastics.

FEA Trend Trails

FEA Trend Trails in partnership with Foodservice Equipment Association (previously CESA) will take visitors on a guided tour through the Professional Kitchen Show, highlighting innovative solutions on 15 topics from sustainability and waste management to overhead and cost reduction, rising food costs, and food quality.

The Great British Drinks Movement

Hosted by TV personality, wine expert and author Jane Parkinson, this event will see a panel of experts discuss the latest drinks innovations to hit the UK. Bookable sessions at the show will offer educational tastings and experiences while exploring the latest trends.

The Vision Stage

Top industry experts and influencers will be leading the conversations with discussions and interviews. Broad-ranging sessions will take in everything from discussing the power of Michelin to the secrets of zero waste and a masterclass in branding and marketing.

International Salon Culinaire

This international competition will see almost 1,000 chefs compete in over 100 competitions across four categories: Live Theatre; Skills Theatre; Salon Display; and Sugarcraft.

The Covered Market

Bringing together bakery, butchery, dairy, fresh fish, fresh produce and herbs and spices allow delegates to meet with independent ingredient suppliers ins order to gain a better understanding of produce, the covered market is a must-visit for chefs, buyers and restaurateurs.

Event manager Ronda Annesley commented: ‘With under a week to go until we open the doors to HRC 2020, we are excited to welcome over 600 innovative suppliers from across the hospitality and foodservice sector together with our biggest line-up of industry experts, chefs and influencers. If you have yet to register, book your place today and join us next week for three days of sourcing, networking and insightful content.’

The UK’s largest and most prestigious event for the hospitality and foodservice industry, HRC takes place from 3rd-5th March 2020 at ExCeL London.

Visit hrc.co.uk to register.