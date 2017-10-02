Country Range Student Chef Challenge Opens for Entries
- Teams of three students must develop a 3-course menu which demonstrates their own interpretation of this year’s ‘Around the World in Three Spices’ theme
- The teams have a maximum budget of £15 worth of ingredients for all three covers and a different fresh or ground spice must be used in each of the courses
- The recipes should be tried and tested to ensure students are able to prepare, cook and present the full menu within a 90-minute period
- Details of each course, including full recipes, methodology, costings and images should be submitted by the 30th November 2017 for the paper judging stage
- Lecturers may submit and complete the full team entries via www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk or download the PDF entry form and mail it to the given address
- Live regional heats will take place at catering colleges between 22nd January – Friday 8th February 2018
- The live grand final will take place on Wednesday 7th March 2018 between 11:00am – 12:30pm at Hotelympia 2018
- The winning students will each win a bespoke set of three Flint & Flame knives and a trip to the 2018 Universal Cookery & Food Festival, Westlands in September 2018, including accommodation and dinner at Simpsons in Kenilworth. The lecturer of the winning team will be presented with a specially selected knife set, while the winning college will receive a personalised PR package
- Clearly defined aromas, textures and flavours that complement each other within each dish
- Knowledge and understanding of cooking methods and technique to extract maximum flavour from the ingredient list
- Practical culinary skills such as boning and filleting
- A well-balanced menu with the three courses complementing each other
- Beautiful-looking dishes presented in a modern style
- Minimal waste
- Judges will also mark the students’ teamwork skills and teams will also be expected to show awareness and understanding of hygiene and food safety
Visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk for full information and to download the entry forms.
