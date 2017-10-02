Among the most prestigious competitions in the student catering calendar, the Country Range Student Chef Challenge provides full-time hospitality and catering college students with the opportunity to improve cooking skills, knowledge and techniques while developing real-life experience under competitive conditions.

Ms Farr said: ‘It’s incredible just how much the students grow from competing in this. ‘It’s not merely their skills and work ethic but also the confidence and teamwork of the participants that makes a difference.

‘Winning has generated positive publicity for the college and has helped us develop a reputation as a top catering institution in Scotland. This free promotion provides huge value in enrolling new students and helps ensure the hospitality industry is in good hands.’

Now in its 24th year, the Country Range Student Chef Challenge is a great opportunity for students to gain employment in professional kitchens. Last year’s winner, Emily Bucknall, gained a job at Sat Bains Michelin-Star restaurant in Nottingham.

The Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2018

Teams of three students must develop a 3-course menu which demonstrates their own interpretation of this year’s ‘Around the World in Three Spices’ theme

The teams have a maximum budget of £15 worth of ingredients for all three covers and a different fresh or ground spice must be used in each of the courses

The recipes should be tried and tested to ensure students are able to prepare, cook and present the full menu within a 90-minute period

Details of each course, including full recipes, methodology, costings and images should be submitted by the 30th November 2017 for the paper judging stage

Lecturers may submit and complete the full team entries via www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk or download the PDF entry form and mail it to the given address

Live regional heats will take place at catering colleges between 22nd January – Friday 8th February 2018

The live grand final will take place on Wednesday 7th March 2018 between 11:00am – 12:30pm at Hotelympia 2018

The winning students will each win a bespoke set of three Flint & Flame knives and a trip to the 2018 Universal Cookery & Food Festival, Westlands in September 2018, including accommodation and dinner at Simpsons in Kenilworth. The lecturer of the winning team will be presented with a specially selected knife set, while the winning college will receive a personalised PR package

The Judging Criteria

Headed by Chris Basten, the Craft Guild of Chefs judges provide detailed feedback to all the entrants and will be looking for the following:

Clearly defined aromas, textures and flavours that complement each other within each dish

Knowledge and understanding of cooking methods and technique to extract maximum flavour from the ingredient list

Practical culinary skills such as boning and filleting

A well-balanced menu with the three courses complementing each other

Beautiful-looking dishes presented in a modern style

Minimal waste

Judges will also mark the students’ teamwork skills and teams will also be expected to show awareness and understanding of hygiene and food safety

Visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk for full information and to download the entry forms.