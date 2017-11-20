Organisers of the Country Range Student Chef Challenge have announced a deadline extension for entries in the 2017 competition. In acknowledging the sector’s heavy workloads in the run-up to the festive period, lead judge Chris Basten (pictured left) has confirmed that entries will remain open for a further two weeks, and will now close on Friday 15th December.

He said: ‘After consulting tutors around the UK, we agreed an extension was required to provide colleges with the best chance of entering teams.

‘We understand that the workload for both students and tutors has increased, so hopefully the additional fortnight will help the contestants perfect their applications.’

Meanwhile, a change has also been made to the competition criteria, with the maximum ingredient budget being increased to £10.00 per cover (£30.00 total ingredient cost for all three covers).

Mr Basten added: ‘After some consideration, we have increased the maximum cap to £30.00. There has already been extensive interest in the competition so we hope these changes will help teams improve their applications without causing too much inconvenience.

‘In addition to testing and improving key skills and techniques, the student chef competition helps students to find work post-college. Emily Bucknall, part of the 2016 winning team, is employed at Sat Bains Michelin-Star restaurant, while 2016 finalist Sean Comiskey is about to take up position at London’s Outlaw at the Capital; both are proof that if you have the desire and ambition to be the next Tom Kerridge, Marcus Wareing or Michael O’Hare, the Student Chef Challenge can be an incredible launch pad.’

Now in its 24th year, the Country Range Student Chef Challenge among the most prestigious competitions in the student catering calendar and has been key to helping young chefs move from colleges into jobs in professional kitchens. Visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk before 15th December to enter.

The Country Range Student Chef Challenge Rules: