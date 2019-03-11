In today’s ultra-competitive commercial arena, operators need to be bold in order to build businesses and generate a profit. With the changing dynamics of the current economic environment it requires a considerable degree of courage to battle every urgent change within the marketplace and all the while trying to keep your organisation stable and successful against industry tides. Daniela Grendene focuses on the importance of courage, a key attribute of the most successful small-businesses owners…

Essentially speaking, if courage is not an obvious facet of your personality, its absence can, in many cases, translate into a lack the drive to do whatever is necessary to grow or even save your business. In order to thrive, organisations must be up to date with the latest developments and technologies within their respective industry sectors. Adapting to change is necessary, and courage is required in order to implement the required steps to make it a success.

Without the ability to be bold, a company will most likely be stuck in an old, outdated rut, while competitors grab the opportunity to earn available profits. The difference between both organisation is that one has the courage to act, while the organisation that fails in this regard because its management lack the courage to tackle an important and critical challenge or change, will in most cases end up struggling for its very survival.

Courage provides the capability and strength to face difficult times in the industry and to tackle problems emerge victorious. Without courage, you wouldn’t be ready to try out new opportunities and without those, you could well miss out on a golden chance to make money.Hence courage is, in effect, the currency that helps pay for your success.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who advises directors about business results and making money. For more information on how ActionCOACH can help your organisation to reach the next level, www.actioncoach.co.uk or email danielagrendene@actioncoach.com.