The Scottish Craft Distillers’ Association (SCDA) have joined forces with Scotland Food & Drink (SF&D) to form a new alliance aimed at capturing the growth potential of the country’s distilling sector.

Established in 2014, SCDA provides a free accreditation scheme to support its members in the promotion of products and sharing production solutions. In order to qualify, potential SCDA members must meet a strict set of criteria, including owning and operating a still in Scotland, as well as manufacturing and bottling here.

According to SCDA chair, Professor Alan Wolstenholme (pictured above-left), ‘These rules are in place to protect Scottish craft distillers from those who use the country’s provenance and heritage to sell their products that are, in reality, manufactured elsewhere. The new alliance [with SF&D] allows us to continue the work we have started on protecting the Scottish brand for distillers across the country.’

Deputy chair, Liam Hughes (pictured above-right), added: ‘The sector is booming and consumer interest is at an all-time high. I implore all Scottish distillers who wish to be recognised as being authentically Scottish to join us and apply for accreditation.

Director of SF&D, Rachel Athey (pictured above-centre), said: ‘More and more businesses are capitalising on Scotland’s brand, so it is important that we protect the producers who work hard to produce an authentic product.

‘Our new alliance with the SCDA means that members now automatically become members of Scotland Food & Drink. This provides distillers with exclusive access to an extensive network of contacts, including key buyers in retail and foodservice, industry intelligence and dedicated business development support.’

www.scottishcraftdistillers.org

www.scotlandfoodanddrink.org