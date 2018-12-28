Craig Haddow has been confirmed as the new general manager of the newly revamped Kingshouse Hotel and Bunkhouse in Glencoe.

Having undergone a £12m refurbishment, the historic establishment – a favourite with hillwalkers – is due to reopen in February under a management contract with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels (CHFH), creating 50 new jobs in the proccess.

Craig (pictured left) said: ‘The design team aimed to maintain the ethos and the oldest parts of the original 17th-Century building while removing 1960s additions that were no longer fit for purpose. The new 57-bedroom hotel brings the charm and drama of the old property but with much wider amenities.’

Bunkhouse accommodation will still be available for those on the West Highland Way but this too has been modernised and upgraded, with new drying rooms and a bag store added to increase comfort and utility.

CHFH chief executive, Stephen Leckie, added: ‘Our motivation from the outset was to maintain the property’s original character and at the same time ensure its longevity.

‘It was important for all of us to retain the ethos of muddy boots and wet dogs drying in front of open fires, while ensuring the standard of hospitality and comfort was fit for the international audience attracted to the area.’

As well as the addition of a brand-new in-house restaurant, the hotel’s famous Climbers Bar has been renamed The Way Inn.

The Kingshouse Hotel is due to reopen on 8th February 2019.

www.kingshousehotel.co.uk