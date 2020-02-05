Hygienists confirm that dishes are free of the Coronavirus after just one wash cycle in a Meiko dishwashing machine

As the number of people infected by the Coronavirus pandemic grows and the risk of infection remains high, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now declared a health emergency.

‘We are affected by the climate of fear and concern for our employees worldwide,’ says Meiko Managing Director, Dr.-Ing. Stefan Scheringer. ‘Hygienic safety is the top priority and with our warewashing technology and expertise we can try to help to put the virus in its place.’

Hygienist and virologist, Dr. Friedrich von Rheinbaben, added: ‘In pandemic cases, people often think of hospitals and medical centres but not about the fact that the pathogens can spread in public areas and thus in restaurants and canteens.’

‘Dishes and cutlery are considered to be neuralgic points in foodservice. Therefore, every canteen, restaurant and facility that serves food must be washed in a hygienically safe manner.’

With its special washing mechanism, increased water temperature and bespoke washing agents, pathogens such as Coronavirus do not cause problems for a commercial Meiko dishwasher: ‘Meiko devices are able to process dishes and cutlery even if they have previously been used by infected or sick people,’ continued Herr von Rheinbaben.

Meanwhile, in Huanggang, a city severely affected by the virus outbreak, Meiko China is donating two hood-type dishwashing machines and three disinfection machines. Managing Director of Meiko China, Thomas Hegenberg, said: ‘For the coronavirus, increased hygiene requirements and measures are in force not only for the warewashing technology but also for personnel.

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends washing hands regularly and thoroughly with soap or alcohol-based products. Additional hygiene rules apply for professional warewashing personnel, such as wearing special work clothes and gloves when handling dishes, cutlery, trays and other items that have been used and could therefore be contaminated.

With more than 90 years’ experience, Meiko is a world-leader in warewashing, medical products and cleaning and disinfection technology.

