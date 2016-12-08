Cuisinequip has launched the complete 700 Series of induction cooking solutions from German manufacturer, Locher. With a portfolio including free-standing induction hobs, four- and six-ring ranges, bratt pans and griddles, plus a wide range of modular cooking equipment, the modules (pictured) may be interlocked or used independently.

Technologically advanced and built on the highest standards of German engineering, the Locher range of induction technology is backed by Cuisinequip’s standard two-year warranty. For more information on the range, visit www.cuisinequip.com.