Cuisinequip Introduce Locher Induction

December 08
11:48 2016
valentine-logo-2-lowCuisinequip has launched the complete 700 Series of induction cooking solutions from German manufacturer, Locher. With a portfolio including free-standing induction hobs, four- and six-ring ranges, bratt pans and griddles, plus a wide range of modular cooking equipment, the modules (pictured) may be interlocked or used independently.

locher-low

Technologically advanced and built on the highest standards of German engineering, the Locher range of induction technology is backed by Cuisinequip’s standard two-year warranty. For more information on the range, visit  www.cuisinequip.com.

