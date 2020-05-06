The Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland will host its first online culinary competition during May and early June, to aid students who are currently unable to travel to campus.

Cook ‘n’ Battle, the competition which aims to challenge participants to push their skills to the limit of culinary excellence, will highlight a local ingredient from the area in which they live. Reaching out to students who are due to begin their studies at the Academy this July or October, the school has decided instead to host a virtual culinary event which showcases the creativity and diversity of future students while highlighting sustainability through the choice of local ingredients.

Open to all students enrolled before 15th May for the July or October terms – as well as to anyone over the age of 16 who is interested in pursuing culinary studies in Switzerland – the competition requires participants to submit a five-minute video which showcases themselves presenting and preparing a home-created dish, per competition guidelines, between 6th-24th May. Tanja Florenthal, Dean at Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland Le Bouveret, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to showcase talents, during this difficult time and we look forward to seeing the creativity of the participants.’

Seven finalists will then be selected to move on to the final round, where each finalist will be mentored by one of the Academy’s chef instructors before competing live from their own homes in an online cooking battle hosted on Zoom.

Finalists will be judged by a professional jury of five world-class chefs, including Anton Mosimann, Pooja Dhingra, Vladimir Mukhin, Franck Giovaninni and Matthew Downes.

The winner will be awarded a scholarship worth CHF 7,500.00 (approximately £6,000). Two runners-up will also receive scholarships.

Visit www.culinaryartsswitzerland.com or www.swisseducation.com for more information.