Culinary Arts Students Cook Up Win for Fife College

November 13
12:08 2017
Successful students from Fife College have returned from the USA with a clutch of medals from the Nations Cup’s International Student Culinary Competition.

HNC Professional Cookery student, Sadie Colley, (19) from Ladybank and former student Thomas Macneil, (22), from Leven, travelled to Grand Rapids in Michigan with lecturer Michael Henderson (pictured above with Thomas and Sadie) to compete against countries from across the globe.

Following three days of challenges, the students received two gold, two silver and three bronze medals

Sadie said: ‘As someone who is still learning, this is a great way to kick-start my career and it will be an experience that I will always remember.’

Thomas, who is currently studying at Dundee’s Abertay University, added: ‘The competition has put me in a good position to get a great job after university.’

Applications are now open for courses starting in January 2018 at Fife College. Visit www.fife.ac.uk for more information.

Abertay University Fife College
