Bruce Stevenson Insurance Broker’s corporate ambassador, Mark Beaumont, has completed his epic round-the-world cycle expedition one day ahead of schedule and a full 43 days ahead of the previous record.

The Edinburgh-based athlete has set a new Guinness World Records title, taking one third off the current record (123 days) for the fastest circumnavigation by bicycle, completing the challenge in just 79 days on the Artemis World Cycle.

He completed the 18,000-mile challenge at Arc de Triomphe in Paris, where his journey began on 2nd July.

In addition to his world-first feat he was also awarded the Guinness title for Most Miles Cycled in a Month – verified at 7,031 miles – when he pedalled from Paris to Perth.

Cycling for 16 hours each day (240 miles) the ultra-endurance athlete travelled through 16 countries throughout the four-stage challenge, including Russia, Mongolia and China.

The second phase, through Australia and New Zealand, led him to Anchorage and Halifax in Canada before flying back to begin the final stage in Lisbon and on up to Paris.

Over the course of the trip he faced numerous physical and mental challenges, including a fall on day nine which could have ended the whole expedition.

Commenting on his achievement, Mark (pictured centre above with Bruce Stevenson’s Edward Bruce and Derek Skinner) said: ‘This has been the most punishing challenge I have ever put my body and mind through but the success of cycling around the world in 80 days shows that what seemed impossible is possible and has redefined the limits of endurance sport.

‘Each stage brought different challenges including different climates, which I had to adjust to quickly.’

‘I’m very grateful for the support I’ve received from people all over the world, from fellow cyclists joining me on the road to messages and wishes online.’

Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records added: ‘Mark has added not one but two world-beating achievements to his existing record for Fastest bicycle journey from Cairo to Cape Town. Beating this iconic circumnavigation record places him into an elite category of multiple record holders and establishes him as one of the most determined Guinness World Records title holders.’

