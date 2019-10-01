Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the exhibition showcases the latest trends and plays host to the National Ice Cream Competition.

Ice Cream Alliance CEO, Zelica Carr, said: ‘Following a survey of our members we have extended the name of the show to cover other products sold by many ice cream retailers and which all appear under the umbrella of artisan foods. Conducted last year, our survey revealed that 69% of respondents also sell coffee, 63% sell tea and other hot drinks, 61% offer cakes, 61% supply confectionary and 41% sell savoury snacks.’

According to Ms Carr, ‘Over 80% of respondents also wanted to see general catering equipment and supplies at the show and this is now reflected in the new-style exhibition.’

The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show 2020 is the only trade show aimed at the UK ice cream sector. It takes place at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate, from 11th-13th February, with the winners of the National Ice Cream Competition announced at a gala dinner on 12th February.

