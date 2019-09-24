Dishoom Big Winners at Caterer.com People Awards 2019
Restaurant group Dishoom scooped two titles at the 2019 Caterer.com People Awards held last week. Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett (pictured far right), the ceremony saw more than 500 guests gather at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London for the annual awards.
Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com said, ‘Employers are engaging young people, older workers, school pupils and their families, those with disabilities and those who need to find a foothold in life, such as homeless individuals and reformed offenders. Future employees are inside the industry, but importantly they are outside it too… and we need to reach them, as a sector, together’.
As the big winners on the night, Dishoom won both the Learning and Development Award and the Launch Campaign Award. Meanwhile, the founder of mental health charity Hospitality Health, Gordon McIntyre, received the Ambassador of the Year award for his work in engaging employers in supporting their employees’ well being and his promotion of the industry as a great place to work.
And three aspiring young alumni of the Springboard Futurechef programme received a £500 career development grant from Caterer.com to invest in hospitality skills workshops or courses.
The Caterer.com People Awards 2019: The Winners
Candidate Experience
Honest Burgers
Diversity & Inclusion
Soho House & Co
Emerging Talent Initiative
Eden Hotel Collection
Employee Engagement Programme
The Grand Brighton
Employer Brand & EVP
Five Guys JV Limited
Global Talent Attraction Strategy
The Dorchester
Hospitality Apprenticeship Employer of the year (over 1500)
Marston’s PLC
Hospitality Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (under 1500)
The Pigs and Lime Wood Group
HR Team
Brewhouse and Kitchen
In-House Recruitment Team
Kew Green Hotels
Launch Campaign
Dishoom
Leadership in Recruitment, Retention & Development
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London
Learning & Development
Dishoom
On-Boarding Programme
The Langham London
Rewards, Recognition & Benefits
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane
Rising Talent Award
National Trust
Workplace Wellbeing Initiative
Marriott Hotels Ltd – Pennines Cluster
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment