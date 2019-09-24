Catering Scotland

Dishoom Big Winners at Caterer.com People Awards 2019
September 24
12:52 2019
Restaurant group Dishoom scooped two titles at the 2019 Caterer.com People Awards held last week. Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett (pictured far right), the ceremony saw more than 500 guests gather at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London for the annual awards.

Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com said, ‘Employers are engaging young people, older workers, school pupils and their families, those with disabilities and those who need to find a foothold in life, such as homeless individuals and reformed offenders. Future employees are inside the industry, but importantly they are outside it too… and we need to reach them, as a sector, together’.

As the big winners on the night, Dishoom won both the Learning and Development Award and the Launch Campaign Award. Meanwhile, the founder of mental health charity Hospitality Health, Gordon McIntyre, received the Ambassador of the Year award for his work in engaging employers in supporting their employees’ well being and his promotion of the industry as a great place to work.

And three aspiring young alumni of the Springboard Futurechef programme received a £500 career development grant from Caterer.com to invest in hospitality skills workshops or courses.

The Caterer.com People Awards 2019: The Winners

Candidate Experience
Honest Burgers

Diversity & Inclusion
Soho House & Co

Emerging Talent Initiative
Eden Hotel Collection

Employee Engagement Programme
The Grand Brighton

Employer Brand & EVP
Five Guys JV Limited

Global Talent Attraction Strategy
The Dorchester

Hospitality Apprenticeship Employer of the year (over 1500)
Marston’s PLC

Hospitality Apprenticeship Employer of the Year (under 1500)
The Pigs and Lime Wood Group

HR Team
Brewhouse and Kitchen

In-House Recruitment Team
Kew Green Hotels

Launch Campaign
Dishoom

Leadership in Recruitment, Retention & Development
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London

Learning & Development
Dishoom

On-Boarding Programme
The Langham London

Rewards, Recognition & Benefits
The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane

Rising Talent Award
National Trust

Workplace Wellbeing Initiative
Marriott Hotels Ltd – Pennines Cluster

Caterer.com People Awards 2019
