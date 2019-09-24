Restaurant group Dishoom scooped two titles at the 2019 Caterer.com People Awards held last week. Hosted by comedian Rob Beckett (pictured far right), the ceremony saw more than 500 guests gather at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London for the annual awards.

Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com said, ‘Employers are engaging young people, older workers, school pupils and their families, those with disabilities and those who need to find a foothold in life, such as homeless individuals and reformed offenders. Future employees are inside the industry, but importantly they are outside it too… and we need to reach them, as a sector, together’.

As the big winners on the night, Dishoom won both the Learning and Development Award and the Launch Campaign Award. Meanwhile, the founder of mental health charity Hospitality Health, Gordon McIntyre, received the Ambassador of the Year award for his work in engaging employers in supporting their employees’ well being and his promotion of the industry as a great place to work.

And three aspiring young alumni of the Springboard Futurechef programme received a £500 career development grant from Caterer.com to invest in hospitality skills workshops or courses.

