Catering Scotland

Diversey To Showcase Kitchen Hygiene Innovations at Bocuse D’Or Final

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Diversey To Showcase Kitchen Hygiene Innovations at Bocuse D’Or Final

Diversey To Showcase Kitchen Hygiene Innovations at Bocuse D’Or Final
January 16
11:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Cleaning and hygiene products manufacturer, Diversey, is preparing to continue its long-standing membership with the Bocuse D’Or world chef championship. Held from 29th-30th January in the chefs’ village at the EurExpo venue in Lyon, the competition takes place as part of the biennial SIRHA international hotel, catering and food trade exhibition.

As the culmination of a number of preliminary rounds, the grand final consists of 24 teams, each of three or four chefs, representing countries from across Europe and other continents, including Africa for the first time.

Plant-based formulations

‘Cleanliness of the kitchen environment is as exciting as the cooking,’ said Eric Vaucher, Country Director, Diversey France. ‘The spotlight will on our Sure™ range of products, the formulation of which matches the philosophy that motivates the contestants; namely one which incorporates the key values of modernity, innovation and perfect know-how.’

Using unique concentrated pouches and systems, Diversey’s Sure™ range is designed to be safe and gentle for both users and the environment

Sustainable cleaning

Covering all routine cleaning requirements in the kitchen, Diversey’s 18-strong Sure™ product range meets typical eco-certification criteria and is EU Ecolabel-certified, where applicable.

Sustainable experience

Prior to the Bocuse d’Or competition, the Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie takes place from 27th-28th January, also as part of Sirha. Showcasing preparation of the most indulgent desserts, it presents a further opportunity to view Diversey’s cleaning innovations -including IntelliDish™ – in action. Sending data from kitchen dish-washing machines to an interactive dashboard and emailing alerts directly to users’ inboxes to ensure improved dishwasher maintenance, IntelliDish enables immediate corrective action while optimising water, energy, materials and labour time.

Sure™ has been introduced to support businesses that want to adopt – and be seen to adopt – the highest levels of sustainability across their cleaning operations

“The expectations of the modern consumer is for a safer, healthier and more sustainable food experience,’ adds M. Vaucher. ‘We deliver and monitor first time results in the most sustainable, cost-effective and productive way, while raising the bar on food safety and customer experience.’

With over 95 years’ expertise in the delivery of revolutionary cleaning and hygiene technologies, Diversey contributes to productivity improvements, lower operating costs and brand protection. www.diversey.com

For more information, visit www.diversey.com or follow us on social media.

 

Tags
catering cleaning productscleaning productsdiverseyDiversey IntelliDishDiversey surface cleaninghotel cleaning productsIntelliDish
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.