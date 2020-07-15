Catering Scotland

Diversey’s Clean & Ready Program Protects Operators During COVID-19

Diversey's Clean & Ready Program Protects Operators During COVID-19
July 15
2020
Diversey, the global hygiene and cleaning company, has announced the launch of its new Clean and Ready Program across hospitality, foodservice, education, office and retail environments to help train staff, rebuild trust and reassure visitors and guests through the provision of safer environments.

CEO, Phil Wieland, (pictured above) said: ‘ As lock-down eases, we need to meet and exceed heightened expectations for safer and healthier hotels, restaurants, schools, offices and retail environments. Our new Clean and Ready Program offers a clear route to restore trust by enabling businesses to communicate their enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the confidence of staff, guests and visitors. ‘Through this new programme, our partners will be able to provide trust and peace of mind, and can look forward to building a successful and more resilient business in these exceptionally difficult times.’

Confidence and trust: The Clean and Ready Shield (above) is awarded to operators whose staff are committed to upholding the highest levels of hygiene, cleanliness and disinfection. Businesses will undergo periodic audits that identify members that comply with Diversey’s stringent program requirements

Diversey’s Clean and Ready Program incorporates:

  • Portfolio Diversey, featuring hospital-grade disinfection from Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP) technology
  • Enhanced cleaning on site

    Phil Wieland: ‘The Diversey Shield will be a lighthouse for any business seeking safety’

  • A range of support materials in place, from reopening wall charts to exhaustive checklists
  • Access to Diversey’s Hygiene Academy for webinars and online training

AHP Technology

Delivers hospital-grade disinfection to kill the virus.

The Diversey Hygiene Academy

Supported by the Diversey Hygiene Academy, Diversey’s consulting team specialises in risk management for effective food-safety and outbreak preparation.

Implementing a flexible COVID-19 response program

Developed to help businesses prepare and adapt, Diversey’s COVID-19 operational support program ensures compliance with the local health authorities and government policies in order to limit the spread of infection.

For more information on how http://diversey.com

Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

