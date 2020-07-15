Diversey , the global hygiene and cleaning company, has announced the launch of its new Clean and Ready Program across hospitality, foodservice, education, office and retail environments to help train staff, rebuild trust and reassure visitors and guests through the provision of safer environments.

CEO, Phil Wieland, (pictured above) said: ‘ As lock-down eases, we need to meet and exceed heightened expectations for safer and healthier hotels, restaurants, schools, offices and retail environments. Our new Clean and Ready Program offers a clear route to restore trust by enabling businesses to communicate their enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the confidence of staff, guests and visitors. ‘Through this new programme, our partners will be able to provide trust and peace of mind, and can look forward to building a successful and more resilient business in these exceptionally difficult times.’

Diversey’s Clean and Ready Program incorporates:

Portfolio Diversey, featuring hospital-grade disinfection from Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP) technology

Enhanced cleaning on site

A range of support materials in place, from reopening wall charts to exhaustive checklists

Access to Diversey’s Hygiene Academy for webinars and online training

AHP Technology

Delivers hospital-grade disinfection to kill the virus.

The Diversey Hygiene Academy

Supported by the Diversey Hygiene Academy, Diversey’s consulting team specialises in risk management for effective food-safety and outbreak preparation.

Implementing a flexible COVID-19 response program

Developed to help businesses prepare and adapt, Diversey’s COVID-19 operational support program ensures compliance with the local health authorities and government policies in order to limit the spread of infection.

