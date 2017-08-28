Catering Scotland

DM Hall Markets Iconic Aberdeen Public House

August 28
14:56 2017
Leading Commercial Property specialists, DM Hall, have announced they are marketing a well known public house in New Deer, Aberdeenshire. A popular establishment which includes a function suite and five-bedroom owners’ accommodation, the Earl of Aberdeen Arms (pictured above) is presented for sale at offers over £200,000 and offer great potential to increase turnover through longer opening hours and the introduction of letting rooms and/or food sales.

Kevin Jackson, a senior associate at DM Hall who is conducting the marketing process, said: ‘This established family business enjoys a loyal local following and represents an outstanding opportunity for anyone considering a lifestyle change and relocation to a beautiful part of rural Aberdeenshire.’

www.dmhall.co.uk

 

 

 

