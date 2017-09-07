Chartered surveyors DM Hall have announced an exceptional opportunity to acquire a long-established business in the centre of Oban.

Situated by the town’s famous waterfront, the George Street Fish Restaurant and Fish & Chip Shop is a 32-cover establishment with adjacent takeaway. Established in 2004, the licensed restaurant offers a quality dining experience using locally sourced seafood including halibut, scallops and langoustines and enjoys a strong reputation with significant repeat custom.

Income is derived from a good mix of restaurant and takeaway sales.

Sales in the year to March 2017 sit at approximately £486,000, net of VAT, and have shown an increase over recent years.

DM Hall’s Suzanne Lawrie said: ‘This iconic restaurant represents a walk-in opportunity for a new operator to take over an established and extremely busy business, with no further investment required.

‘Ownership offers an ideal opportunity for a couple or family.’

The George Street Fish Restaurant and Fish & Chip Shop, at 13-15 George Street, Oban, is for sale at a guide price of £550,000. Viewing arrangements can be made by contacting DM Hall on 0131 477 6000.

