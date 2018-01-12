Catering Scotland

Edible Straws Herald Success for Sole UK Supplier

January 12
09:01 2018
Disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has announced significant sales success for its edible straws range and is now making plans to add further flavours and offer more choice for the pub, bar and hospitality/catering sectors.

As the UK’s sole supplier of edible straws, the company is responding to demand from the cocktail market where the products have established a loyal customer base in bars and clubs throughout Europe. Managing Director Yogesh Patel explains: ‘These straws provide the final ingredient in the cocktail mix and are an enticing addition to regular extras such as ice, olives and fruit slices.

‘Aside from this, of course, there is also the pertinent environmental aspect to consider. Because these straws may be eaten, they’re not adding to the waste problem that has become the major issue of our age.

‘Through the success and popularity of these straws, many new customers have been introduced to other products in our catalogue. As a result we are building strong relationships and making further sales across a wide selection of goods.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com for more information on Herald’s range.

Read more about Scotland’s drive to eliminate the use of plastic drinking straws here and here.

catering suppliers scotland catering supplies scotland Edible straws scotland Herald plastics Sustainable business Scotland
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

