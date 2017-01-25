Catering Scotland

Edinburgh Bartender Crowned World Champion of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Edinburgh Bartender Crowned World Champion of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition

Edinburgh Bartender Crowned World Champion of the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition
January 25
15:26 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An Edinburgh bar owner has been named the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail World Champion. Mike McGinty (pictured) from the capital’s Voyage of the Buck, beat 600 of the world’s best bartenders to reach the final of the Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico, which took place yesterday.

The winning cocktail, named ‘The Bell of Jalisco’, is a combination of Patrón Reposado tequila, chamomile-infused dry Vermouth, grapefruit IPA, lemon juice and yellow bell pepper shrub.

The inaugural Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition launched in the UK in 2015 and expanded internationally the following year, with bartenders from Mexico, France, Australia, the UAE, Spain and Italy demonstrating their skills.

www.patrontequila.com

 

Tags
bars edinburghbars scotlandbartending scotlandCatering Scotlandpubs edinburghPubs ScotlandThe Voyage of Buck Edinburgh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.