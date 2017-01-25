An Edinburgh bar owner has been named the Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail World Champion. Mike McGinty (pictured) from the capital’s Voyage of the Buck, beat 600 of the world’s best bartenders to reach the final of the Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco, Mexico, which took place yesterday.

The winning cocktail, named ‘The Bell of Jalisco’, is a combination of Patrón Reposado tequila, chamomile-infused dry Vermouth, grapefruit IPA, lemon juice and yellow bell pepper shrub.

The inaugural Patrón Perfectionists Cocktail Competition launched in the UK in 2015 and expanded internationally the following year, with bartenders from Mexico, France, Australia, the UAE, Spain and Italy demonstrating their skills.

