Edinburgh’s Eskmills Venue (pictured above) has teamed up with suppliers to offer front-line clinical NHS workers in Scotland the chance to win an all-inclusive wedding package worth around £12,000.

Conceived as a way of recognising the hard work and sacrifice of the nurses, care assistants, doctors and other health practitioners risking their lives as they treat COVID-19 patients, the competition has been launched by CIS-Excellence award-winning caterers Hickory.

Deputy managing director, Stephanie Stubbs, said: ‘The idea of a free wedding aims to recognise the amazing NHS front-line teams who deserve something to look forward to. Together with several of our suppliers, we have organised everything to give one NHS Scotland worker their dream wedding day without them having to lift a finger. It’s the least we can do to say thank you.’

The prize offers the winning couple exclusive use of Eskmills Venue in Musselburgh for 80 day guests and an additional 40 evening guests. Includes drinks, canapes, three-course wedding meal, live band and photographer.

NHS Scotland hospital-based health practitioners planning to get married in 2021 are invited to complete the form at https://eskmillsvenue.com/nhs-win-a-wedding/. The winner will be announced on Thursday 14th May 2020, and the wedding will take place in February 2021.

www.hickoryfood.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com