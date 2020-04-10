Medical and clinical staff battling COVID-19 in Edinburgh have booked 1,000 nights of free rooms and meals at the largest independent hotel in the city.

Opening its doors to the city’s hospital staff on 27th March, Ten Hill Place has since accommodated more than 200 key workers. Located three miles from the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and less than a mile from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, the hotel is providing much-needed nearby accommodation and meals for key workers who might otherwise face long commutes between shifts.

Surgeons Quarter managing director, Scott Mitchell (pictured left), said: ‘The response to our decision to accommodate medical and clinical workers has been astounding. We want to encourage more staff who are working at the city’s hospitals to get in touch with us to find out how we can help support them.

Owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd), Ten Hill Place has 129 bedrooms available for hospital staff, as well as packed continental breakfasts and complementary evening meals.

Front line workers have praised the hotel for its continued support during the pandemic and Professor Michael Griffin, President of the RSCEd and one of the UK’s leading surgeons, added: ‘Having accommodation near hospitals allows our colleagues to be looked after at a time when they need the most support.

‘We look forward to accommodating as many workers as possible over the coming weeks.