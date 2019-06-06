An Edinburgh producer of flavour-infused rapeseed oils has achieved a national listing through their exclusive distributor’s UK-wide distribution channels. Brakes Foodservice UK, the parent company of CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, has opened up the company’s network to a potential 80, 000 customers.

Supernature Oils, a family-run business based at Carrington Barns farm, near Edinburgh, grow a special variety of spring rapeseed crop which is different to other oils produced in Scotland. Brakes Scotland has been working with the supplier since 2016 to sell their multi-award winning range to Scottish customers.

However, with demand growing from chefs south of the border, it seemed a natural fit to offer Supernature Oils a national listing.

Hannah Beddie, Customer and Supplier Development Officer for Scotland Food and Drink (via Brakes Scotland), said: ‘The taste and quality of these products has driven the demand from our customers outside Scotland, and as Brakes are able to provide efficient access to the UK market for this Scottish supplier, it’s an exciting partnership.’

Co-founder Lynn said: The taste, quality and provenance of our products has won us many chef fans in Scotland and so the extension of our partnership with Brakes to supply our products throughout the UK is fantastic.’

Since the national launch in April, the Supernature products are continually growing in sales, from private schools to retail outlets and hotel companies, including Hilton Hotels.

Brakes Development Chef for Hilton Hotels, Dugald Patten, said: ‘The outstanding quality, the multiple applications and the current trend for vegan, free-from products are what makes these products stand out.

‘At a recent presentation I used the mint-infused oil as an alternative to butter, with great feedback. The lemon oil works wonderfully as a vegetable glaze, especially with fish. Meanwhile, the truffle oil is a great addition to finish a sauce or protein. I have used it with vegan risotto and it really enhances the dish. Supernature oils are an essential larder ingredient for any serious chef.

All oils in the Supernature range are available to order throughout the UK at www.brake.co.uk

