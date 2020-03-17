A CIS Excellence-nominated restaurant in Edinburgh has launched a collection service to provide customers with consistent service throughout this period of uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus epidemic.

Paul Wedgwood, chef-patron of Wedgwood the Restaurant on the city’s Royal Mile, said: ‘While we remain open daily for lunch and dinner, the decision was made to also offer a collection service.

‘Like others in the restaurant and hospitality industry we’re experiencing an uncertain future at the moment. This [takeaway service] is a first for us should be a great option for those who’d prefer to stay at home but still want to enjoy a special meal.

‘We completely understand that the safety of our guests and staff comes first. With that in mind we are also looking into developing a delivery strategy to cater for those who are self-isolating.’

Customers can order their meal online or by calling the restaurant on 0131 558 8737.

wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk

