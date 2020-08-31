An award-winning Edinburgh chef has partnered with Edinburgh Food Social (EFS) to offer a three-month apprenticeship to an early school leaver keen to pursue a career in hospitality.

Neil Forbes, chef-director at Cafe St Honoré (pictured above right), established the link with EFS to continue supporting young people, a cause he has championed over the last 20 years and which he feels is more important now than ever before.

‘Working with young people produces very powerful results that have a ripple effect back into the communities they come from, as well as within the restaurant’s working environment,’ he said. ‘Being a chef is about so much more than just cooking. The chefs that are partnering on this apprenticeship scheme are literally changing people’s lives.’

Steve Brown, Head of Education at EFS (pictured above left), added: ‘This scheme couldn’t have come at a more important time. ‘Hospitality is in turmoil right now and we’re excited to give this group of young people the opportunity they so richly deserve.’

In addition Cafe St Honoré, other apprenticeship partners include Edinburgh Larder, Contini, First Coast, Angels with Bagpipes, Howies, Twelve Triangles and l’escargot bleu.

Steve said: “We’ve hand-picked our partners as we know they will provide young people with a valuable understanding of where food comes from, its history, how to cook it respectfully and make t look and taste wonderful.’

The apprenticeships begin this week.

www.cafesthonore.com

www.edinburghfoodsocial.org