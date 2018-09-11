Catering Scotland

Edinburgh Sees New Indian Seafood Restaurant Launch

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Edinburgh Sees New Indian Seafood Restaurant Launch

Edinburgh Sees New Indian Seafood Restaurant Launch
September 11
17:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Scotland’s first Indian seafood restaurant has opened in Edinburgh. Named after the Konkan region of India, which is famed for its fish and shellfish specialities, Konkana features fresh Scottish produce cooked with authentic Indian spices.
Owner Sheela Bhosale said: ‘India has a coastline extending to 7,500 kilometres so it seemed natural to highlight this by combining Indian ingredients and techniques with fish and shellfish caught locally around Scotland’s shores and in its seas and rivers.
Patrick Hughes, head of Seafood Scotland, added: ‘Konkana has a created a real opportunity to combine authentic Indian flavours with some of the finest produce from Scotland and it’s really encouraging to see our fabulous fish and shellfish being used in such new and inventive ways.’
Executive chef Anand Sehgal has 35 years’ experience, including working at Edinburgh’s Oloroso and restaurants in Singapore, Indonesia, New Delhi and Jaipur. 
Mrs Bhosale also owns the long-established Indian vegetarian restaurant Kalpna in the capital’s St Patrick Square.
Open for dinner six days a week, Konkana is located in Leven Street in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh. www.konkana.co.uk
Tags
Indian restaurants EdinburghKalpna restaurant edinburghKonkana restaurant edinburghrestaurants Edinburghseafood restaurants edinburgh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.