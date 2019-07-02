Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel has appointed Gary Robinson as its new executive chef. Taking over from Jeff Bland, Scotland-born Gary has previously held positions at the British Embassy in Washington D.C and at Conde Nast International. In addition to holding executive chef positions at two well known fine dining establishments in Hong Kong, he was also instrumental in launching the culinary programme for London’s Conduit private members’ club.

‘Sustainability is at the core of everything I do and I look forward to working with my talented team and experts in Scotland to do the ingredients justice on the plate,’ he said of his appointment.