Catering Scotland

Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel Appoints Gary Robinson As Executive Chef

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel Appoints Gary Robinson As Executive Chef

Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel Appoints Gary Robinson As Executive Chef
July 02
08:59 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel has appointed Gary Robinson as its new executive chef.  Taking over from Jeff Bland, Scotland-born Gary has previously held positions at the British Embassy in Washington D.C and at Conde Nast International. In addition to holding executive chef positions at two well known fine dining establishments in Hong Kong, he was also instrumental in launching the culinary programme for London’s Conduit private members’ club.

‘Sustainability is at the core of everything I do and I look forward to working with my talented team and experts in Scotland to do the ingredients justice on the plate,’ he said of his appointment.

Tags
Balmoral Hotel Edinburghhotels Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.