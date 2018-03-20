Six students from a Scottish university have been presented with a support package that will help prepare them for entering the hospitality, tourism and events industry.

The students from the BA (Hons) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management and the BA (Hons) in Events Management are among the first at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University (QMU) to benefit from the scholarships.

Each successful applicant received an award of £2,500 as part of the £15,000 annual donation to the university from the Lord Forte Foundation.

The students, all of whom hail from Scotland and Poland, are able to use their award to pay living expenses and other costs in order to help them focus on achieving academic excellence.

Awarded by the foundation, the scholarships are aimed at supporting current students and making improvements for future generations in the hospitality, tourism and events industry.

Professor Monika Foster, Head of the Division of Business, Enterprise and Management at QMU, said: ‘These scholarships help to alleviate the financial burden associated with university study and provide assistance to talented students regardless of their background.’

Rocco Forte, Executive Chairman of Rocco Forte Hotels, added: ‘Hospitality, tourism and events are of immense importance to the Scottish economy, and one of our main aims is to encourage young people who will be future leaders in the industry.’

Richard Cooke (pictured centre), General Manager of Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel, will give his inaugural lecture to students at QMU on 26th March.

www.qmu.ac.uk