From the western world all the way to Asia and Africa, people identify Easter eggs as the symbol of the eponymous Christian holiday. But how did this become the world-wide tradition that many people appreciate today?

Essentially a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ who, according to the Bible, was resurrected on the third day of his crucifixion. Every year, Christian believers in some parts of the world still gather to celebrate what, to them, symbolises a victory.

On the other hand, commentaries reveal that, historically, church leaders often refrained from eating eggs during the week prior to Easter. The eggs were then saved and decorated with bright colours and gifted to children. Years later, the Victorians adopted this tradition, introducing nicely wrapped cardboard eggs filled with gifts.

Today’s well-known Easter chocolate egg was first made in 19th century Europe. Although this came as a big discovery at that time, it took the advancements of chocolate making techniques to achieve the perfect Easter egg. Today, consumers can enjoy gluten-free, dairy-free, fair trade, savoury and even vegan chocolate Easter eggs.

Research has determined that an estimated £381m will be spent on Easter eggs this season, 68% more than the figure spent on traditional chocolate bars.

From avo-eggs to Marmite-based variants, the choice is endless. Here are some of the more outlandish varieties on offer in 2020:

Egg With Legs

Ceramic designer Mary Rose Young designed the iconic Easter egg cup (pictured left)

Prosecco-Flavoured Egg

Combining two of the most loved treats of all festivities: Prosecco and chocolate

Lamb and Mint Sandwich-Shaped Egg

This mint chocolate egg comes shaped as a sandwich and is filled with a white chocolate-shaped sheep (pictured right). No meat-flavoured ingredients included!

Avocado Easter Egg

Despite the name, this Easter egg is made entirely of chocolate, with no avocado flavours. White chocolate with a touch of natural colouring is used to emulate the green part of the avocado, while the shell and stone are made with Belgian chocolate

Gin and Tonic Easter Egg

Definitely more suitable for adults, this white chocolate is flavoured with gin and garnished with a taste of lime tonic

The Magician’s Hat Egg

Made of milk, dark and white chocolate, this comes with 45 mini eggs hidden inside and a pair of chocolate rabbit ears

Cheese Easter Egg

This half cheese, half condiment egg will please fans of savoury over sweet

When you thought you’d seen it all, then came a whole new way of doing Easter eggs. Going from traditionally home-painted eggs gifted to children to alcohol-flavoured chocolate eggs for adults, Easter has certainly gained a place in the most egg-cellent yearly celebrations.

