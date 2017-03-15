Elliott Absorbent Products has announced the launch of a range of odour-absorbent pads for the food industry. Created to prevent odours forming inside packaging, the new pads (pictured above) help to extend, by up to 48 hours, the potential shelf life of certain products.

Containing an active carbon strip which effectively neutralises protein-degradation odours in both meat and fish packaging, the Dryline Pad system helps reduce re-wraps and overall returns, and is available in a wide range of custom formats.

Elliott Absorbent Products’ managing director, Matt Hankins, commented: ‘Our product has the added benefit of extending shelf life which in turn contributes to a reduction in food waste, of which over seven million tonnes a year currently ends up in landfill.’

Expecting to achieve global sales of over £3m by the end of this year, Elliott Absorbent Products is actively seeking qualified re-sellers and users on a global scale.

Visit www.elliottabsorbents.co.uk for more information.