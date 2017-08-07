Entries Now Open For The Springboard Awards For Excellence

Nominations are now being invited for the Springboard Awards for Excellence. Businesses from across the industry are encouraged to enter the 19 categories to celebrate and reward the individuals, organisations and initiatives that have successfully raised the profile of the hospitality industry.

Award categories include:

THE BEST APPRENTICESHIP STRATEGY AWARD THE BEST CAREER PROGRESSION AWARD THE BEST CHEF DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY AWARD THE CHRIS BEAUMONT AWARD THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AWARD THE EDUCATION & INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP AWARD THE BEST EMPLOYER AWARD THE FIONA COLLEY AWARD THE GROUP AMBASSADORS’ AWARD THE BEST HOUSEKEEPING TEAM INITIATIVE AWARD THE INDIVIDUAL AMBASSADOR AWARD THE BEST MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AWARD THE BEST RECRUITMENT INITIATIVE AWARD THE BEST REGIONAL INITIATIVE AWARD THE RETENTION AWARD THE BEST USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA TO ATTRACT TALENT AWARD THE WINE AWARD THE BEST WORK EXPERIENCE PROVIDER AWARD THE YOUNG PEOPLE AWARD

Entries close on 8th September and the winners will be announced at the gala awards evening on 16th November 2017 at Novotel London West. Visit www.springboard.uk.net/events to enter.