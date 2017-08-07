Catering Scotland

Entries Now Open For The Springboard Awards For Excellence

August 07
08:50 2017
Nominations are now being invited for the Springboard Awards for Excellence. Businesses from across the industry are encouraged to enter the 19 categories to celebrate and reward the individuals, organisations and initiatives that have successfully raised the profile of the hospitality industry.

Award categories include:

  1. THE BEST APPRENTICESHIP STRATEGY AWARD
  2. THE BEST CAREER PROGRESSION AWARD
  3. THE BEST CHEF DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY AWARD
  4. THE CHRIS BEAUMONT AWARD
  5. THE COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AWARD
  6. THE EDUCATION & INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP AWARD
  7. THE BEST EMPLOYER AWARD
  8. THE FIONA COLLEY AWARD
  9. THE GROUP AMBASSADORS’ AWARD
  10. THE BEST HOUSEKEEPING TEAM INITIATIVE AWARD
  11. THE INDIVIDUAL AMBASSADOR AWARD
  12. THE BEST MANAGEMENT STRATEGY AWARD
  13. THE BEST RECRUITMENT INITIATIVE AWARD
  14. THE BEST REGIONAL INITIATIVE AWARD
  15. THE RETENTION AWARD
  16. THE BEST USE OF DIGITAL MEDIA TO ATTRACT TALENT AWARD
  17. THE WINE AWARD
  18. THE BEST WORK EXPERIENCE PROVIDER AWARD
  19. THE YOUNG PEOPLE AWARD

Entries close on 8th September and the winners will be announced at the gala awards evening on 16th November 2017 at Novotel London West. Visit www.springboard.uk.net/events to enter.

 

