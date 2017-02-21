The Brakes Student Chef Challenge returns for the session 2016/2017. With a dedicated focus on Scottish colleges and universities, the competition is targeted at teams-of- two full-time student chefs and an additional non-cooking member, who will act as a commis chef/cleaner studying hospitality or catering course.

The Task



Submit a three-course, four-cover menu based around the theme of Scottish food and drink, including a breakdown of the ingredients and methodology used for each course, and the associated costs of each element.

Following a paper judging stage, the top eight teams will be invited to attend the finals in May at City of Glasgow College.

The Prizes

The winning team will receive a HIT Scotland scholarship which includes a three-day placement at Gleneagles and the opportunity to represent Scotland at Glen Rapids, America.

Visit www.brake.co.uk/chefchallenge for application forms. The closing date for entries is Friday 31st March 2017.