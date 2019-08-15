The CIS Excellence Award-nominated Edinburgh School of Food & Wine (ESFW) has announced the launch of the Complete Diploma in Modern Gastronomy. Aimed at school leavers, university and college graduates, career changers and professional chefs, the full-time course takes 38 weeks and provides graduates with a comprehensive understanding of classic and modern cookery techniques including meat, fish, vegetables, patisserie, cheese-making and artisan bread production.

ESFW Director, Ian Pirrie, said: ‘With its artisan food production and nutrition and plant-based food modules – the only ones of their kind in the UK – our new accreditation will equip graduates with both the practical experience and the necessary theory over 1,200 hours of full-time study.

‘With visits to farms, mills, butchers, creameries and bakeries – in addition encouraging students to spend time with some of the country’s leading chefs and nutritionists – the course is being seen as a pioneering initiative for the Scottish hospitality sector.’

The Complete Diploma in Modern Gastronomy at the Edinburgh School of Food & Wine