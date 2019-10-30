Catering Scotland

ESS Chef Takes Home Top Compass Prize

October 30
14:06 2019
The executive chef at offshore caterer, ESS, has been crowned Compass Group UK & Ireland Senior Chef of the Year.

Chris Macleod (pictured above left), triumphed over 10 colleagues who were tasked with cooking four courses over two hours.

Ronnie Kelman, Business Director, ESS Offshore & Remote said: ‘This competition is all about showcasing talent in our business and it’s brilliant to see Chris flying the flag for ESS.

‘Our chefs are trained to cook under incredibly challenging conditions within the offshore and remote sector and Chris has clearly demonstrated what can be achieved using local ingredients, creativity and dedication.

 Judged by an esteemed panel of chefs including Brian Turner,  Peter Griffiths, Chris Tanner, Simon Hulstone, Omero Gallucci, Nathan Aldous and last year’s Compass Senior Chef of the Year winner, Daniel Lines, the competition is now in its 20th year.

www.compass-group.co.uk

contract catererscontract cateringcontract catering scotlandESS UKoffshore caterers scotlandOffshore catering
