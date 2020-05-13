Catering provider ESS has donated 500 hamper boxes of food and drink items to Social Bite, the Scottish charity which is producing emergency fresh food packs for 5,000 vulnerable individuals each day across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Sourced by ESS’s procurement provider, Foodbuy UK & Ireland, the boxes contain a range of foods and were delivered to the Aberdeen Social Bite café by the ESS team on Monday afternoon. From there they will be redistributed through the charity’s network to homeless shelters, food banks, community groups and children’s charities.

ESS managing director, Mark Webster, said: ‘We were keen to help out locally in Aberdeen and so we reached out to Social Bite because we value the work they do across Scotland, and knew we had the means to help.

‘It’s been great to work with them on this initiative and I would also like to say a massive thank you to our suppliers for their generosity and support.’

Jamie Boyd, project manager at Social Bite, added: ‘We are currently supporting vulnerable people who are still coming to our café in Aberdeen for food every day, as well as through our extended distribution network in the city. These hamper boxes will go out to people alongside our fresh food packs and will bring a lot of joy to people facing hardship.’

