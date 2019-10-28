The Edinburgh Tourism Action Group (ETAG) has announced the appointment of a new chair for the umbrella organisation for the Edinburgh tourism sector.

Bringing with him a wealth of experience in business, media, sport and hospitality to help Edinburgh’s tourism sector, Donald Emslie (pictured) replaces Robin Worsnop, who will step down after nine years overseeing the development and implementation of the sector’s current tourism strategy.

Donald Emslie, new Chair of ETAG, said: ‘ETAG’s work has played a unique and valuable role in bringing together the many stakeholders who are responsible for delivering a great visitor experience in Edinburgh. I have no doubt that this will provide an essential platform to build on the many opportunities and challenges that face the city’s tourism sector.’

“Edinburgh has enjoyed eight years of continuous growth and Edinburgh’s tourism sector is in a strong position. However, it is essential that we continue to work hard to ensure that the sector continues to thrive and in doing so contributes to what make Edinburgh such a great place to live, work, study and invest, as well as visit.”

Robin Worsnop added: ‘As I reach the end of my tenure after nearly ten years, I’m glad to welcome Donald into this role. He will bring fresh thinking and insights, as well as his wealth of knowledge and experience, to ensure that ETAG continues to go from strength to strength.’

