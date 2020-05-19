A new chefs’ alliance launched this week to help raise awareness of food poverty in the UK, which has spiralled since the outbreak of COVID-19. Led by a group of leading hospitality chefs, the Ethical Chefs’ Association (ECA) aims to sign up members to support local food projects, food banks, family centres and meal distribution agreements, thereby reducing the number of families facing hunger and food poverty.

EP Business in Hospitality CEO, Chris Sheppardson, who is supporting the launch of the new alliance, explained: ‘The growing crisis has fuelled a greater desire for more industry collaboration.

‘This is about culinary professionals, who might otherwise be in competition with each other, putting personal agendas aside and working together towards a bigger picture for the greater good.’

It has been reported that around 5m* families across the UK are currently facing food poverty and the numbers are rising daily. Comprised of leading chefs who are seeking to develop an agenda for change, the association aims to bring people together and create a degree of social change.

Sheppardson added: ‘Given that 2020 is the 75th anniversary year of the end of World War II, it seems appropriate to launch this movement now as we continue to face a crisis that many have described as this generation’s war.

The late 1940s saw real positive social change with the founding of the NHS; wouldn’t it be something if this period was the start of a movement to combat poverty?’

Chefs image copyright: BaxterStorey