Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI) have launched the SuperFast Thermapen®, a digital food thermometer that aims to help cooks and chefs stay safe in the kitchen over Christmas.

Providing an accurate reading in under three seconds, it is ideal for measuring the cooking temperatures of all meats and is particularly well-suited to lean and tender turkey. With a fast-response probe for the thickest parts of the breast and thigh, ETI’s essential new tool is ideal for identifying the optimum time for preparing a Christmas meal.

Available in a variety of colours, the SuperFast Thermapen is priced at £48.00 and makes a superb Christmas gift. Visit www.etiltd.co.uk for more information or to place an order.