ETI’s Thermapen IR Infrared Thermometer Temperature Makes Measurements Easy

July 08
13:27 2019
Combining the advanced technology of the popular RayTemp 2 Plus infrared thermometer and the Thermapen Professional digital probe thermometer, ETI’s Thermapen IR offers the convenience of two instruments in one compact unit.

Ideal for taking surface temperature measurements without ever having to touch the object being measured, infrared thermometers can stand in when it’s impractical to utilise a probe, or if the surface is just out of reach.

Housed in a robust ABS case containing ‘Biomaster’ additive which reduces bacterial growth, the Thermapen IR incorporates a motion-sensing sleep mode* which automatically turns the instrument on/off when set down or picked up, maximising battery life.

The Thermapen IR:

  • Features a max/min temperature function (IR only)
  • Comes supplied with a traceable certificate of calibration
  • Is suitable for liquid or semi-solid product temperature measurements
  • Features sleep mode* to automatically switch the unit on or off
  • Is competitively priced at £65.00 +VAT
*Penetration probe only

www.etiltd.com

