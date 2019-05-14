An intrepid troupe of daring professional hill walkers pushed passed their own physical boundaries last week in a valiant attempt to discover new heights… no wait, that’s not right.

Er, a group of the UK’s finest hospitality professionals trained for months in order to tackle the arduous terrain of the Scotland’s version of the Andes in an attempt to… nope, still wrong.

Essentially, a motley collection of fun-loving, thrill-seeking friends, colleagues and unconnecteds took to the Peeblesshire hills last Thursday, 9th May, in a vain attempt to emulate the genuinely courageous forthcoming endeavours of a group of talented mountaineers and explorers who plan to set out for Machu Picchu later this month in aid of HIT Scotland.

Over 30 people descended on an alpaca farm near Peebles Hydro last week to learn more about these popular pets before taking them on a two-hour trek along tracks and into fields above Velvet Hall Farm. After returning to the hotel, the group enjoyed a Peruvian Vs Scotland gin-tasting session followed by a Peruvian-themed gourmet dinner in the hotel’s grand Bannockburn Suite.

Helping to raise money to support HIT Scotland’s own trek to the actual country of Peru, the Scottish version was conceived to ensure that anyone who wasn’t able to sign up to Machu Picchu nevertheless experienced at least some of the thrill of climbing in the (relative) heat while having their arms wrenched out of their sockets by the cuddly but unpredictable South American hairballs.

Catering Scotland and the CIS Excellence Awards would like to thank everyone who took part and looks forward to working out what next lies in store for 2021.

HIT Scotland’s Peruvian adventure departs on 20th May and returns on 29th May, just one day before the 2019 CIS Excellence Awards. CateringScotland wishes all trekkers the best of luck and hopes they have the energy to attend the awards ceremony which takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central on 30th May. Although, realistically…

