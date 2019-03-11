The five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh has announced that Edinburgh chef Mark Greenaway will open his new venture within the hotel next month.

According to management, Grazing by Mark Greenaway will offer the ‘opportunity to relax, unwind and and eat at a leisurely pace within a space accessible to all.’

A past finalist of the CIS Excellence Chef of the Year Award, Mr Greenaway (pictured above) said: ‘The brasserie in the Waldorf Astoria is an excellent restaurant space, lending itself to a relaxed dining experience in a stunning location with its own entrance from Rutland Street.

‘Our focus will be on helping our diners to share and enjoy wonderful food in a leisurely fashion – ‘grazing’ at their own pace. The restaurant will undergo a complete overhaul at the start of April in order to provide guests with an entirely new dining experience.’

Accommodating up to 170 covers and offering private dining and chef’s table experiences, the new restaurant will maintaining a brasserie look albeit with updated décor.

Dale MacPhee, general manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, added: ‘We see this as an exciting new chapter for our dining outlet and we look forward to welcoming Mark to the team.’

Previously occupied by the Galvin brothers, the restaurant is located on the ground floor of the hotel and will close for refurbishment on 1st April.