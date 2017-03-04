Catering Scotland

Ex-Mosimann’s Chef to Open New Edinburgh Restaurant

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ex-Mosimann’s Chef to Open New Edinburgh Restaurant

Ex-Mosimann’s Chef to Open New Edinburgh Restaurant
March 04
13:02 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A new fine dining restaurant is due to launch in Edinburgh later this month. Swiss-French chef Jérôme Henry (pictured), a former head chef at Anton Mosimann’s, will open Le Roi Fou in the city’s Forth Street in a joint collaboration with creative director Isolde Nash.

Billed as a ‘bijou relaxed fine dining establishment’, Le Roi Fou will serve modern European dishes influenced by Jérôme’s French roots across a variety of dining options .

Commenting on the launch, Nash said: ‘Le Roi Fou is a neighbourhood restaurant which we hope will also have a sense of home for people living and working nearby.

‘I always loved the European tradition of bars and restaurants where artists and writers hang out, and Le Roi Fou is about continuing the legacy and tradition of the salon. Edinburgh has a genuine love for the written and spoken word, so we’re looking forward to seeing how the restaurant develops.’

Le Roi Fou, 1 Forth Street Edinburgh.

 

Tags
Anton MosimannEdinburgh restaurantsJerome HenryLe Roi Fourestaurants Edinburgh
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.