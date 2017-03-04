A new fine dining restaurant is due to launch in Edinburgh later this month. Swiss-French chef Jérôme Henry (pictured), a former head chef at Anton Mosimann’s, will open Le Roi Fou in the city’s Forth Street in a joint collaboration with creative director Isolde Nash.

Billed as a ‘bijou relaxed fine dining establishment’, Le Roi Fou will serve modern European dishes influenced by Jérôme’s French roots across a variety of dining options .

Commenting on the launch, Nash said: ‘Le Roi Fou is a neighbourhood restaurant which we hope will also have a sense of home for people living and working nearby.

‘I always loved the European tradition of bars and restaurants where artists and writers hang out, and Le Roi Fou is about continuing the legacy and tradition of the salon. Edinburgh has a genuine love for the written and spoken word, so we’re looking forward to seeing how the restaurant develops.’

Le Roi Fou, 1 Forth Street Edinburgh.