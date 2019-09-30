Catering Scotland

Exclusive-Use Estate Opens Near Glamis Castle

September 30
15:12 2019
A new exclusive-use venue has opened in the Angus countryside following a year-long restoration. Castleton House, a former hotel has been transformed into a self-catering resort.

Director Rayne Perry, said: ‘Aimed at those seeking a luxurious retreat for getaways and events, including celebrations, small weddings and golfing, shooting and fishing parties, Castleton House (pictured above) sits in eight acres of grounds a few miles from Glamis Castle and offers six en suite double bedrooms in the main house and a further three bedrooms in an adjacent cottage.

Situated less half an hour’s drive from Dundee and Perth, just over an hour from Edinburgh and under two hours from Glasgow, Castleton is close to Carnoustie, St Andrews and Gleneagles.

www.castletonhouseglamis.co.uk

 

 

