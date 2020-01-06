Catering Scotland

January 06
14:01 2020
Exhibitors and delegates planning on visiting the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show next month could win a £250 cash prize for pre-registering here in advance, correctly answering the online question and attending the show on at least one of the three days. The exhibition, which takes place from 11th-13th February at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre, is a must-attend event for those making or selling ice cream.

Potential attendees will be entered into the draw for a £250 cash prize and the winner will be announced by 29th February 2020.

Organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the 70th Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show is the UK’s only ice cream trade show and is free to attend. The closing date for Ice Cream Awards entries is 10th January 2020. To pre-register and for full details on how to enter the awards, visit www.ice-cream.org.

The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show
