Hotel Restaurant and Catering (HRC) 2020 has announced a brand-new feature for this year’s show, which takes place from 3rd-5th March at ExCeL London. Working in collaboration with the Foodservice Equipment Association (FEA), the UK’s most popular hospitality exhibition will introduce the FEA Trend Trails.

‘The Trend Trails provide a highlighted guide to the FEA member stands, enabling visitors to find an innovative solution to their equipment issues,’ says Keith Warren, Chief Executive of FEA. ‘This will prove a great time-saver when visiting the show’.

The Trend Trails focus on 15 major ‘operator pains’, including:

1. Sustainability

2. Waste management

3. Overhead and cost reduction

4. Energy management

5. Rising food costs

6. Standards and Rrgulations

7. New and emerging technology

8. Work-flow optimisation

9. Worker productivity

10. Employee retention

11. Working environment

12. Customer service

13. Food quality

14. Food safety

15. Food and flavour trends

Professional kitchen exhibitors will be showcasing their products and providing product demonstrations for all visitors taking part in the trails. To find out more and to register to attend, visit www.hrc.co.uk.