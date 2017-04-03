The Federation of Chefs Scotland has appointed its youngest ever President. David Littlewood (pictured), chef proprietor of The Tor Na Coille Hotel in Banchory and The Kildrummy Inn by Alford, was elected at the organisation’s AGM in Glasgow. Mr Littlewood, 34, takes over from previous president Ian McDonald, Executive Chef at the St Andrews Links Trust.

Previously Scottish Chef of the Year, Grampian Chef of the Year, Grampian Young Chef of the Year and winner of the SHA Awards Medaille d’Or, David’s establishment has also held the accolade of Grampian Restaurant of the Year and he himself is a Masterchef of Great Britain and former a member of the Scottish Culinary Team.

David said of his appointment: ‘The Federation of Chefs Scotland is an important organisation in driving up standards and our current members play an influential role in enthusing young people about Scottish food and to work in our industry.’

Outgoing President, Ian MacDonald, added: ‘David is our youngest ever president. He’s committed to the development of youngsters in our industry through his supportive mentoring and I believe his focus on attracting young talent and developing and challenging them to achieve is the way forward for us as an organisation. I know that he will make it stronger in the different areas of our work and I wish him well during his tenure.’

www.scottishchefs.com